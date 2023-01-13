Muntaka Mubarak is plotting to kill me - Asawase NDC chairman alleges

Politics of Friday, 13 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Asawase constituency of the Ashanti region, Faisal Dauda, has alleged that the Member of Parliament, Muntaka Mubarak wants him dead.



According to him, the Asawase MP hired thugs to gun him down due to the supposed friction between them.



According a citinewsroom report, despite pleas by the constituents for the two to resolve their differences, it appears that the tension between them keep growing.



Speaking to journalists at a news conference in the Constituency, the Asawase NDC constituency chairman, Faisal Dauda said his life has been under threat for some time now.



“My life has been under threat since my days as the constituency treasurer. There was a time Honourable Muntaka, the constituency organizer, the constituency vice chairman, and the former constituency chairman had a meeting in his office at the Aboabo post office, the library premises and invited some bad boys and gave them a message that they should gun down the constituency deputy youth organizer and myself.”



Faisal Dauda also alleged that the minority chief whip is conniving for the NDC to lose the 2024 polls and vowed not to allow the MP go unopposed.



“Everybody knows that honourable Muntaka has conspired against the NDC in Parliament and connived with the NPP. Everything going on in parliament indicates that Honourable Muntaka has connived with NPP so that John Mahama cannot become president, and he will continue serving his personal interest in parliament so that he will get what he wants as an individual”.



The Asawase NDC chairman has thus vowed to ensure someone contests against the MP in the party’s primaries.



“I did it solely for him in 2019, and he succeeded (in running unopposed in the primaries). This time around, he is not going to succeed. There will be a contest in Asawase,” Citinewsroom.com quoted the Asawase constituency chairman as having said.



