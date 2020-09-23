Regional News of Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Source: Contributor, Abdul-Hanan

Muntaka Mubarak commends Mother of All Nations 'ReadCamp' initiative

MP for Asawasi, Mubarak Muntaka and some stakeholders of the ReadCamp initiative

The Member of Parliament for Asawasi, Hon Mubarak Muntaka has applauded the 'Mother of All Nations' Foundation for extending the ReadCamp project to the Ashanti Region.



The 5th edition of the ReadCamp initiative, an out of campus literacy project was designed to encourage and improve the reading and writing skills of 3,000 Junior High and Basic School students in some selected communities in the Greater Accra and Ashanti regions.



Due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, volunteers and mentees engaged the beneficiary students in word spelling, reading and writing for a period of three weeks in their homes at Aboabo, Adukrom, Asawasi, Sawaba, etc in the Asokore Mampong Municipality.



Speaking at the closing ceremony, Alhaji Muntaka said it was refreshing the project was replicated in his constituency especially when students were at home due the closure of schools.



“I am thrilled with this innovative project because, not all house holds have television sets or tablets in their homes to take advantage of the e-learning activities.”



He added “I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to your organisation for allowing these young students in my constituency have classroom lessons during this pandemic era.”



However, the Minority Chief Whip further called on the Mother of All Nations Foundation to extend the project period to continue keeping the children leaning until school reopen.



On her part, Project Coordinator in the Ashanti Region, Umaira Yakubu revealed over 1000 children were reached with the home literacy project.



According to her, the children were also supported with books and other reading materials to learn and adopt to new word meanings, construction of sentences and other skills.



“with support from Mobraz Farms, these children were impacted and we are confident that the reading material they have will take them through for the next two months whiles they are home,” she noted.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat to us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.