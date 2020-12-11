General News of Friday, 11 December 2020

Muhammadu Buhari congratulates Akufo-Addo on re-election as Ghana’s next president

President Nana Akufo-Addo and Muhammadu Buhari

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his re-election as president of Ghana for a second term in office.



Mr Buhari in a post on social media commended the people of Ghana on the successful conclusion of the presidential and parliamentary elections.



According to him, the just-ended elections attest to the fact that constitutional democracy has come to stay in West Africa.



The Nigerian President also noted that the two countries will work to strengthen their bonds and charter a path to ensure the realization of shared goals of peace, security and prosperity.



Buhari in his concluding remarks wished President Akufo-Addo a successful new tenure devoid of political instability. The tweet from President Muhammadu Buhari read;



“I congratulate President Akufo-Addo on his re-election for a second term in office. I also commend the people of Ghana on the successful conclusion of the presidential and parliamentary elections - further proof that constitutional democracy has come to stay in West Africa.



“Nigeria and Ghana share close historical and cultural ties, and I look forward to working with President Akufo-Addo to realise our shared goals of peace, security and prosperity for our citizens and for the entire ECOWAS community.



“On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, I wish President Akufo-Addo a successful new tenure, and peace and stability in his country, as well as improved relations between our two countries.



The Electoral Commission on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, declared the incumbent President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the president-elect of Ghana.



The NPP’s flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo polled 51% of votes to beat the NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama who polled 47% of votes according to the EC.





