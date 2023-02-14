Mrs Quashigah regards us as nobodies - School feeding caterers picket over unpaid arrears

General News of Tuesday, 14 February 2023

A number of caterers under the government’s School Feeding Programme besieged the national secretariat of the programme on Monday, February 13, 2023.



The aggrieved caterers stormed the secretariat to demand the payment of some arrears owed them by the government as well as what they described as unlawful deductions.



In a video shared by UTV, some of the caterers are heard calling out the National Coordinator of the Programme, Mrs Gertrude Quarshigah for failing to address their concerns and treating them with disrespect.



“Mrs Quashigah regards us as nobodies and because of that she does not listen to anyting we have to say. She should resign and leave the system else the next we will prove to her that Yaa Asantewaa, a female was part of the fight to claim Ghana’s independence. We are very serious, so, she should come out and pay us or explain to us the rational behind the deductions,” a member of the group lamented to the media.



Mrs Quashigah in May 2021 was sacked by the then Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Sarah Adwoa Safo via a letter.



However, the minister on the orders of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was later forced to issue a statement withdrawing the dismissal.





