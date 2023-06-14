Mr. President, are you satisfied with some of your actions? - NPP presidential aspirant asks

Politics of Wednesday, 14 June 2023

Kwabena Agyapong has slammed the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, over the way things are going in the governing New Patriotic Party and the country at large.



The former NPP General Secretary and a Presidential aspirant, Kennedy Agyapong, in an interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' morning show, said a lot of things are going bad within the NPP under the leadership of the President.







According to him, many of the grass roots are complaining bitterly to him about how unhappy they are with the conduct of President Nana Akufo-Addo.



He noted that the NPP is gradually turning into a party that doesn't tolerate freedom of speech, citing an instance where a party executive spoke against an MCE and has been removed for criticizing him.



Mr. Agyapong finds this act an attempt to gag people, stressing a lot of the party members are afraid to freely voice their concerns.



"It saddens my heart . . . sometimes I want to ask Mr. President who I've known very well, that in his quiet moment is he satisfied with some of these actions that have been taken?



ask myself that, Mr. President, the things happening in this country; is he happy with it?", he queried.



"We cannot overly politicize this country to the detriment of the development of our country, Ghana," he hollered.



"This, our party, has been premised on virtues and values and principles, not human beings. So, if you are a President and you don't have people around you who can look you in the eye and call you out, you are doomed because it is important for me to stand and talk at least for generations unborn. Even if it affects my vote, it does not matter", he cautioned the President.



