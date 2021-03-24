Mr. CNN, US Based Media Mogul honoured for astounding contribution in the diaspora

Diasporian News of Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Source: Charles Ntiamoah-Mensah, Contributor

Ghanaians proudly celebrated Ghana’s 64th independence anniversary in various parts of the world on Saturday, March 6, 2021. The Borough of Brooklyn, New York joined in solidarity to celebrate this outstanding feat. The Borough recognized and honoured selected Ghanaian personalities who have played exemplary roles in community developments. Hon. Eric Adams, the Brooklyn Borough President paid tribute to these Ghanaian American leaders for their outstanding contribution in the African Community at an event facilitated by the Brooklyn Ambassador; Jerry Kwabena Adinkra .One of such notable honourees was veteran U.S. based Media Mogul; Evangelist Charles Nimmo Ntiamoah-Mensah aka Mr. CNN.



Evangelist Charles Nimmo Ntiamoah-Mensah, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of 3G Media Group USA owned by Rosette's Multi-Service was given a Citation in recognition of his years of personal dedication to Media excellence, Community Service, Showbiz and promoting the best of Ghanaian achievements at home and abroad in arts, music, sports, and business. The recognition is coming on the heels of the media personality cum evangelist celebrates multi anniversaries code named; 21:13:12:10:1; being 21 years in Media/Showbiz, 13 Years of publishing the 3G Magazine and 12 years of organizing the 3G Awards and above all 10 years of operating the Rosette's Multi-Service and Food Supermarket topping it with 1 year celebration of hosting “The CUMIEES Show” on 3GTV.



A paragraph in the citation reads; "...and today to acknowledge and honor Evangelist Charles Nimmo Ntiamoah-Mensah for his astounding contribution he has made in the community and beyond; and



Whereas on behalf of Brooklynites, I salute Evangelist Charles Nimmo Ntiamoah-Mensah, Chief Executive Officer of Rosette's Multi-Service LLC, one stop retail and food market in Pennsylvania. I applaud him for as Host of the Evangelist Nimmo Presents The CUMIEES SHOW on digital television, I commend Evangelist Nimmo for being the first Ghanaian Photojournalist in the diaspora to feature Ghanaian stories around the world on the internet (Ghanaweb) prior to social media and smartphones. I acknowledge him as the /Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of the Ghana Chamber of Commerce USA, NY; I acknowledge he has contributed to the essence and fabric of our State, and has contributed immensely to the diversity of the Borough of Brooklyn and its development, by his exemplary conduct, and industriousness in the numerous capacities, I recognize that his extraordinary culture continues to play an integral role in Brooklyn, and his remarkable dedication to serving the nation"



Popularly known as the "Don and Godfather of Ghana Media, USA, Mr. “CNN” draws inspiration from God and expresses his appreciation publicly for turning his fortunes around by turning the downtime period during the COVID – 19 pandemic into a journey to evangelism that has birthed the “CUMMIES Show”. Mr CNN is an alumnus of Drexel University in Philadelphia and holds a Master's Degree, Class of 2000 with a Bachelor’s degree from the University of West London ( Class of 1995). He completed high school at Osei Kyeretwie Secondary School (OKESS/87).



His career as a photojournalist evolved when Pastor; Rev. Dr. Kobina Ofosu-Donkoh of United Ghanaian Community Church in Philadelphia offered him his camera to take pictures at Church. This transitioned to a passion and blossomed to a career when he started taking pictures and reporting on events across the United States for Ghanaweb after a brief encounter with the webmaster Francis Akoto at an event over 18 years ago in Virginia. Mr. “CNN” gained international acclaim as a photojournalist long before the advent of smartphones which has today turned everyone into an amateur photographer. He upgraded his photography skills and transitioned to conducting interviews and publishing the result culminating into the famous 3G magazine which has been in existence since 2007.



He has featured stories of all five former and living presidents of Ghana, the King of Asante, Pope Benedict XVI, Queen of England and the two living former United States Presidents of the United States of America; George W Bush, Barack H. Obama. Mr. CNN has also reported on two of Ghana's participation at the FIFA World Soccer tournament. He had the opportunity of covering Ghana’s former President Kufuor's State Visit to the White House in September 2008 and was part of the Presidential Press Corp which covered former President Kufour's visit to Buckingham Palace in 2007.



He launched his 3G vision and named his company; 3G Media, The "3G" (GGG abbreviation -for God, Global and Giving. Mr. CNN, is also a Showbiz Guru/Hall of Famer, Founder/Executive Producer of the Annual 3G Awards which have been occasions to showcase the leaders of Ghana, Africa, and America in entertainment, culture, sports, business, and community. Big and trending names in Ghana look forward to attending the 3G Awards and being feted. This year's event has been scheduled for November 23rd in New York. He is also the Initiator/Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Ghana Chamber of Commerce, a long time Senior Corporate Adviser to the Chairman of Global Media Alliance Group, Head of Communications/Corporate Adviser in Marketing and Public Relations to KTA Mobile, serves on the Board of various organizations; TADMI, Sports Agency; Koora Consult, Goodies Music International and Counsellor Lutterodt Foundation. He also belongs to several New York community organizations and a mentor to many media personalities in the US and around the world.





Accepting his citation, Evangelist Nimmo as he now affectionately called; expressed his joyful thankfulness to the Lord for seeing him through his trials and leading him to success, especially in health. He has been dutifully present at so many events in New York City that most believe that he resides in New York and not in Philadelphia, where he lives with his wife; Rosemond and children; Kendra, Emmanuella and Angel. Their Food Supermarket in Philadelphia currently serves the best of African /Groceries/food, body and beauty products. It is the headquarters of 3G Media Group and the studios of THE CUMIEES SHOW by Evangelist Nimmo.



Lastly, Evangelist Nimmo is also Co-Executive Producer of the upcoming African Most Beautiful USA Pageant set to be launched on April 24th, 2021. It is founded by Abofrem Foundation headed by Obaahemaa Nana Nkrumah Adasa III and encourages all the young and beautiful African ladies; 18-25 in the USA to register @ www.africanmostbeautifulusa.com and win lots of prizes.