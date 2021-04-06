Mpraeso MP shares GH¢3000 among 100 commercial drivers to deal with impact of coronavirus

Regional News of Tuesday, 6 April 2021

Source: 3 News

The Member of Parliament for Mpreaso Constituency in the Eastern Region, Davids Ansah Opoku, has urged the government to open the COVID-19 alleviation fund to businesses in Kwahu, especially those in the hospitality industry.



Mr. Opoku said Kwahu indigenes are predominantly traders and as such the COVID-19 and non-celebration of the 2021 Easter negatively affected them.



The MP made the call in an interview with Onua TV while he was sharing fuel coupons to commercial drivers in his constituency during the Easter occasion.



The gesture was to cushion the drivers who have lost money because the 2021 Easter, which was the major economic activity in the area could not take place as it used to be.



There are about three hundred commercial drivers in his constituency and each was given a GH¢100 worth of Goil fuel coupon.



The commercial drivers were dotted in areas such as Asakraka, Bepong, Adowso, Praso, Mpraeso, and other places.



Mr. Ansah Opoku said, “Covid alleviation fund must be open for Kwahu indigenes who are into trading in order for them to also get support because hotels have been affected and they need support”.



He explained that “we have over 300 commercial drivers in the Constituency and for now, they should have been working and making money but because Easter was not celebrated as it used to be, that’s why I am doing this for them to help them”.



Other activities



The MP said he was also in the Constituency to let them know what the government is doing and then take their questions and their challenges.



Mr. Opoku noted that “the water situation in the entire Kwahu is not the best. Bad roads and all would be solved in due course”.