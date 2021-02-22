Regional News of Monday, 22 February 2021

Source: Herman Kwame Kumatsey, Contributor

Mpraeso MP enrols Constituency officials in a three-day workshop

Participants at the workshop in a group photograph

Hon Davis Opoku Ansah (OPK), Member of Parliament for MPraeso, has enrolled some selected constituency, electoral area and polling station officers from the Mpraeso Constituency three-day training at the Ellking Hotel in Accra to prepare for a visible and robust party ahead of the 2024 elections.



The workshop, which the Konrad Adenauer sponsored Foundation, a German-based agency in Ghana, took participants through processes to make the NPP visible in the constituency and ensure that government policies and programs reach the constituents.



The Honourable Member of Parliament believes that the best way to break the 8', is to ensure the NPP stays in power beyond eight years, is to have a stronger party, delivering from all fronts.



Present at the event was the Municipal Chief Executive of Kwahu South, Hon Emmanuel Atta Ofori and MPraeso Constituency Chairman Agya Noah.