Regional News of Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Mpohor DCE breaks ground for Mpohor health centre to be upgraded to polyclinic

The project is a grant from the Netherlands Government

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Mpohor District in the Western Region, Ignatius Asaah Mensah on behalf of the Ministry of Health, has performed a ground-breaking ceremony for the upgrading of the Mpohor Health Centre into a Polyclinic.



The project is a grant from the Netherlands Government and it is being executed by VAMED company limited.



According to the contractor, the project is expected to be completed and handed over in August 2021.



Speaking to the media during the short ceremony, the DCE, Ignatius Asaah Mensah expressed his appreciation to the government of the Netherlands for the grant offered to the Assembly to upgrade the Mpohor Health Centre into a Polyclinic.



"In fact, today I am happy that finally, the Netherlands government has listened to our cries by giving us the grant to upgrade our Heath Centre into a Polyclinic and today I can sleep well because I have been working tirelessly to get funds to upgrade the Health Centre, it's a good news for the good people of Mpohor District as a whole", he expressed excitement.



“Another good news is that the Engineer for the project has said the duration of the project will be shortened because all the materials needed are currently on-site so very soon in August we will see the face-lift of the Mpohor Health Centre," he added.



The DCE also said the project when completed would improve the health delivery of the people in and around the Motor community.



"This project when completed will not just improve the physical structure of the Health Centre but also change the status to a Polyclinic as well as improving health delivery. It is a transfer of health delivery system from the Netherlands to Ghana and that matter Mpohor", he emphasized.



He said the construction of the project would create job opportunities for the teeming youth at Motor.



"The construction works will create job opportunities for our youth in this area and I will make sure the contractor engages about 90 per cent of the youth", he stated.



He advised those that the contractor would engage to respect the contractor and work hard for the contractor to complete the project on time. Mr Asaah Mensah also pledged to support the contractor to complete the project on schedule.



He, therefore, seized the opportunity to urge the Chiefs and people of the area to rally behind the contractor to execute the project on time. Some of the residents also expressed their happiness about the project and promised to assist the contractor to finish the project as scheduled.



The DCE was accompanied by the staff of the Ministry of Health led by Dr Adjebu, the staff of the Mpohor District Assembly, some opinion leaders and the media.