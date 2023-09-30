'Moving from fuel to electric-powered cars in 5 years doable' - Bawumia

General News of Saturday, 30 September 2023

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President of Ghana, has unveiled a groundbreaking plan to introduce electric vehicles (EVs) for public transport in the country.



This initiative is aimed at reducing transportation costs and curbing carbon emissions.



Dr. Bawumia shared this exciting development on his Facebook page following a visit to SolarTaxi, a Ghanaian company that exclusively assembles electric vehicles.



During his visit, he expressed his satisfaction after taking a ride on one of the electric buses, which can travel over 200 kilometers on a single charge.



"I paid a visit to a start-up, SolarTaxi, a wholly owned Ghanaian assembler of electric vehicles and the third largest electric vehicle assembler in Africa. They manufacture motorcycles, cars, and buses. It was a pleasure to take a ride in one of their buses which can travel from Accra to Kumasi without the need for a recharge of the batteries. They are also able to convert existing internal combustion engine vehicles to electric vehicles," Asaaseradion quoted Dr. Bawumia.



The Vice President emphasized that electric vehicles represent the future of transportation, and the government is actively working on a policy framework to integrate them into public transport in Ghana.



This move is expected to have a significant impact on reducing the cost of transportation, as fuel and spare parts constitute major components of the current expenses.



Additionally, the adoption of EVs will contribute to a reduction in carbon emissions, supporting environmental sustainability.



Dr. Bawumia also encouraged public transport agencies like Metro Mass, STC, and Ayalolo to seize the opportunity and acquire more electric buses.



He concluded by congratulating SolarTaxi, expressing pride in their achievements, and emphasizing that the sky is the limit for this innovative venture.



