Movement for Change can evolve into a political party in future - Alan Kyerematen

Politics of Monday, 22 April 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The founder and leader of the Movement for Change (MFC), and independent presidential candidate endorsed by the Alliance for Revolutionary Change for the upcoming general election, Mr Alan Kyerematen, has clarified the status of the movement.



According to him, the movement can evolve into a political party in the future, but for now, it remains focused on his independent presidential ambitions for the December 7, 2024 general elections.



The former governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) member made this clarification during an interview on Accra-based Adom TV on Friday, April 20, 2024.



He explained that while the movement can transition into a political party, its current goal is to challenge the dominance of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the NPP.



Mr Kyerematen expressed his concern about the stagnation of development in the country under the 32-year combined rule of these two political parties.



The former Trade Minister emphasised that the current political landscape does not adequately represent the needs of the people, citing his own experience within the duopoly.



Highlighting the desire for change among Ghanaians, he noted that seven out of 10 citizens seek a shift in leadership in the upcoming elections.



Mr Kyerematen criticised the divisive politics perpetuated by the NDC and NPP over the years, stating that their dominance will not lead the country forward.



As part of efforts to break away from this duopoly, he outlined plans for the formation of a national unity government that would be inclusive of Members of Parliament, farmers, businesspeople, and other stakeholders. This government of national unity aims to represent a broader spectrum of Ghanaian society, he asserted.



Furthermore, Mr Kyerematen mentioned that his movement had formed alliances to strengthen its message and readiness to contest the elections.



He stressed that this national unity government system, if successful, would become a leading example for Africa.



He said America did it with George Washington as an independent presidential candidate.



He said George Washinton after leaving office warned Americans about the duopoly.