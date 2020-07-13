Regional News of Monday, 13 July 2020

Source: Alidu Abdur Rashid, Contributor

Motorbikes, 13, fuel coupons GHC1,300 donated to NPP Sagnarigu Municipality

Regional Chairman of the party, Mohammed Baantima Samba received the donation

The Municipal Chief Executive(MCE) of the Sagnarigu Municipality, Hon. Hajia Mariam Iddrisu has donated thirteen(13) brand new Upsonic “Combien" motorbikes and fuel coupons worth of thousand three hundred Ghana cedis(1300¢) to the leadership of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) in the Sagnarigu Municipality.



The constituencies which benefited from the gesture include; Sagnarigu constituency with 7 motorbikes, Tamale North constituency with 6 motorbikes, and Dankwa ladies, an NPP women's wing in the Saganrigu Municipality with also 2 motorbikes.



The Regional Chairman of the party, the Constituency executives, and the NPP parliamentary candidates for the two constituencies; Tamale North and the Sagnarigu constituency were all present at the occasion.



Speaking to Hon. Hajia Mariam, she explained that the aim of the donation is to support the party in mobilizing and organizing the grassroots to take part in the registration exercise.



She added that, for the NPP to emerge victorious in the upcoming 2020 elections, there is the need for the party to mobilize its teaming supporters to take part in the registration exercise.



Commenting on the report about the arrest of an NDC man who was arrested for allegedly stealing EC documents in the constituency; Hajia Mariam warned that the NDC should not think the NPP will let their guard loose, for any of their agents to do anything that is not commendable or recommended for the registration exercise.



“we will not tolerate it, the security is on high alert, I am on high alert, am always on the move, monitoring the exercise. Though I will not be able to be in all the registration centers at the same time but we have employed many personnel to all the registration centers" she said



Hon. Hajia Mariam was optimistic that, the NPP party will win the general election and the two-seat come December 7.



“It's my hope and prayer that, Insha Allah we are going to win the two-seat, that is Tamale North seat and that of Sagnarigu constituency seat," she said She, however, stated that the NPP government has done so much for the Sagnarigu constituency in terms of development.



“There are so many flagship programs my municipality is benefiting from and I believe with that, what we have been able to do at our own level as a municipality, we have constructed several schools, bridges, roads and also supported students," She added.



She however advised the executive to ensure the motorbikes are used for the purposes for which it is donated; the registration exercise and the upcoming general election and beyond.



The Regional Chairman of the party, Mohammed Baantima Samba, received the donation on behalf of the party and thanked Hon. Hajia Mariam for the kind gesture shown to Party and also prayed to Allah to replenish what she has given out.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.