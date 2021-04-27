Motor rider, passenger crushed to death

General News of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A motor rider and his passenger on Monday, April 26, 2021, have been reported dead after being involved in a fatal accident on the Sekondi-Takoradi road.



This was confirmed to the media by the Western Regional Commander of the Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD), Chief Superintendent Isaac Kwesi Sorkpah.



According to him, the incident happened at dawn after the two deceased were returning from a birthday party.



He noted that the duo were without helmets and the motor has been damaged beyond repair.



“It happened around 4am Monday dawn on the main road from Sekondi to Takoradi. One young man was riding the motor with another passenger on the back…These guys went to celebrate a birthday and refused to put on their helmets. That is a bad practice. Now two young men who are just 29 to 30 years have died just like that," Daily Guide report sighted by Ghana.



“The motor damaged beyond repair and the two died on the spot. They went to have fun at Sekondi and were returning home. That’s when the incident happened,” Chief Superintendent Isaac Kwesi Sorkpah explained.



He, therefore, cautioned road users against reckless driving and urged all to abide by the road safety regulations to stay alive.