Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Source: GNA

Motor rider on bail over robbery

Awudu has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit crime and robbery.

An Accra Circuit Court has granted 22-year-old Stanley Awudu, alias Tanko, a GH¢20,000.00 bail with two sureties to be justified over an alleged robbery.



Awudu has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit crime and robbery.



He will make his next appearance in court on August 31, 2020.



Meanwhile, two of his accomplices are on the run.



Police Inspector Samuel Ahiabor told the Court presided over by Mrs Afia Owusua Appiah that Mr Emmanuel Kwabena Haruna, the complainant, is an excavator operator and resident of Obuasi-Mangoase in the Ashanti Region while Awudu is a motor rider at Agbogbloshie in Accra.



On April 19, 2019, the complainant visited his wife at Chorkor in Accra and on reaching UTC Metro Mass Terminal, he engaged the services of Awudu, who was using a motorbike with the registration number M-19-GR-283.



The prosecution said on their way to Chorkor, Awudu asked Mr Haruna whether he was not luring him to Chorkor to snatch his motorbike and complainant answered in the negative, adding that he was rather visiting his pregnant wife.



Inspector Ahiabor said in the course of the journey, Awudu made a call and spoke in a language the complainant was not familiar with.



When they got to the Ghana National Fire Service Training School, the complainant noticed that two other motor riders had parked at the junction of the Bukom Boxing Arena and the accused person joined them.



The prosecution said the complainant sensing danger attempted to flee but one of Awudu’s accomplices held his leg and shirt and took his bag containing GH¢1,950.00, an Infinix Hot cellular phone valued at GH¢600.00 and a pair of trousers.



Inspector Ahiabor said after running with the booty, the complainant met a police patrol team, to whom he gave the accused person's motorbike's number and described the dress he was wearing.



The Patrol Team on their way to the Accra Regional Headquarters, together with the complainant, spotted the accused with a pillion rider and complainant identified him, leading to his arrest after a chase.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.