Motor rider crashed to death, another severely injured at Jukwa

Regional News of Tuesday, 6 June 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A 20-year-old motor rider has met his untimely death after a vehicle ran over him at Jukwa Mbem in the Twifu Hemang Lower Denkyira District of the Central Region, Monday dawn.



The pillion rider, however survived the crash but was left severely injured and is battling for his life at the Cape Coast Teaching hospital.



Report gathered by Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan indicate that the speeding Sprinter bus with registration number AC 7700-23 was coming from Cape Coast heading towards Twifu Praso and on reaching Jukwa Mbem, the driver switched on the high light which momentarily blinded the rider and as he could not see the road, he veered off from his lane into that of the Sprinter bus which ran over him killing him instantly.



The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Jukwa government Hospital Mortuary.



Meanwhile, the Driver of the sprinter bus has been arrested and is assisting investigation at the Jukwa Police Station.