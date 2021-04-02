Motor accident at Akyem Nkwateng claims two lives

Regional News of Friday, 2 April 2021

Source: GNA

An accident involving a motorbike and a "MAN" Diesel timber truck has claimed two lives at Akyem Nkwateng in the Birim North District.



Police Sergeant Francis Gomado, Public Relations Officer (PRO), Eastern Regional Police Command, disclosed the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Koforidua.



He said the New Abirem Police received a call from Akyem Nkwateng on March 31, 2021 at about 0850 hours that a motorbike and a "MAN" Diesel timber truck had been involved in an accident.



He said they reported also that, two persons died on the spot.



He said when the Police proceeded to the scene at Akyem Nkwateng they observed that a timber truck with registration number GW 7424 V had crash a Royal motorbike with registration number M-20-BA 694.



He said the two persons who lost their lives through the accident were Yaw Agyemang, aged 36, the motor rider and Kwaku Dominic, 37 years old, the pillion rider.



According to Police Sergeant Gomado, the bodies were then conveyed to the New Abirem Government Hospital where a doctor on duty confirmed that the victims as dead on arrival.



He said their bodies were then deposited at Mamanso Community Mortuary for autopsy.



The PRO said the Police later took measurement of the scene in the presence of the suspect driver called Kwadwo Fosu.



He said the motorbike was impounded at the Police station but the timber truck could not be brought there.



Police Sergeant Gomado said investigations disclosed that on March 31, at about 0800hrs, the victims were among a crowd of people who were transporting a dead body from Akyem Mamanso Community Mortuary to Akyem Akorkuaso.



He said the victims who were riding on the Royal motorbike with registration number M-20-BA 694 were displaying their prowess with the motorbike on the road when the accident occurred.



He said as soon as they saw the timber truck approaching, the rider applied his brakes which led to both riders falling on the ground hitting the rear tyres of the truck leading to their death.