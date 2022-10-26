Motion to dismiss Ofori-Atta: Minority throwing dust into the eyes of Ghanaians - Majority

Politics of Wednesday, 26 October 2022

The Deputy Majority Leader of Parliament, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo Markin, has berated the minority caucus over its handling of a motion filed to get Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta impeached.



According to him, the minority is creating the impression the House (Parliament) has accepted the motion and it has the support of the majority caucus which is false.



Speaking to the press at Parliament on Wednesday, October 26, Afenyo Markin intimated that the majority are against the idea of forcing Ken Ofori-Atta to resign.



“Admissibility of questions, motions or any process is the sole mandate of Mr. Speaker. So, until your motion or any application is admitted by the speaker you cannot assume that you have the motion properly before the House.



“So, I will like to say that, simply put, they are just throwing dust into the eyes of Ghanaians. We are all aware that the whole world is in a crisis. We are all aware that government has taken steps to address this economic crisis that we face as a nation.



“As we speak, we have an ongoing negotiation with the IMF. Midway into the negotiation government cannot come and make an announcement,” he said.



Afenyo Markin, who is the Member of Parliament (MP)

for Effutu, urged Ghanaians to stop politicizing the current challenges in the country and treat it as a national issue.



The minority caucus of Parliament filed a motion to have Ken Ofori-Atta and the Minister of State (in charge of Finance), Charles Adu-Boahen sacked.



The MPs explained that their position follows several concerns over the poor mismanagement of the economy, which has forced the government to seek IMF assistance.



The Deputy Minority Chief Whip, Ahmed Ibrahim, noted “as representatives of the people and as duty bearers, we must move a motion to call for the end of the finance minister.



“Our brothers in the majority believe in this. What they should do is to support the call of the Minority Leader and the motion for the Minority Leader for the dismissal of the finance minister.”



