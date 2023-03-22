Mother who allegedly dumped baby in a toilet apprehended

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 22 March 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The mother who allegedly dumped her baby in a toilet in Akwamu-Senchi Apaaso, a suburb of the Asuogyaman district in the Eastern Region, has been identified.



The baby was pushed through a broken base of a water closet pot into a pit filled with tissues, pads, and other items.



When neighbours heard a baby crying for help, they broke through part of the toilet building to save the baby.



According to the most recent update received by Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the mother [name withheld] has been identified.



She was questioned by the police and has since been released on bail.



Rainbowradioonlime.com learned that she was released on bail so she could breastfeed the baby.



It was also revealed that the woman, married to a commercial driver and with three other children, kept the pregnancy a secret from her husband.



It is also said that she never went to an anti-natal clinic.



Reporting from the area, Daakyehene stated that per the information they received, the woman had what was known as a "cryptic pregnancy, so the husband was not aware.



It is also reported that the woman continued sexual relations with her husband while pregnant.



When questioned, she confessed to dumping the baby in the toilet because she did not want her husband to know about it.



She is said to have delivered the baby independently and dumped it in the toilet at dawn.



Meanwhile, the NP for the area, Hon. Thomas Apem Darko, has donated an amount of GHC 1,000 and other baby items to help the mother care for the baby.



