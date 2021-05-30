Mother takes suckling baby into hall for govt scholarship exams in Tamale

General News of Sunday, 30 May 2021

An unidentified young mother was pictured with her child in an examination hall in Tamale as she took part in a government-sponsored scholarship examination.



Her story was shared on social media by lawyer Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko who described her as “a determined young mother.”



Gabby’s Facebook post was accompanied by two photos, one showing the baby on her veiled mom’s laps while an invigilator is seen holding the baby in the other photo.



According to Gabby, the exams is “an aptitude test for selection to train as a Mechanical Technician under the Govt's Accelerated Oil and Gas Capacity Building Programme (AOGC).”



The Petroleum Commission sponsored programme, he added, aimed to reduce the number of expatriate technicians in Ghana’s oil and gas industry.



He said the training for successful candidates will be a six-month in residence programme at a cost of $7,500 per person leading to UK City and Guilds Qualification.



Read Gabby’s full post below:



A real story of a determined young Ghanaian mother. She turned up with her suckling baby at the WAEC Hall, Tamale, yesterday to write an aptitude test for selection to train as a Mechanical Technician under the Govt's Accelerated Oil and Gas Capacity Building Programme (AOGC).



The programme, sponsored by the Petroleum Commission, has recruited 100 young people with a degree or HND in Engineering. Applicants were selected from across Ghana to train as technicians at no cost them to work on offshore oil and gas installations such as FPSOs and drill ships. The aim is to reduce the expatriate technicians in our offshore oil and gas industry.



A fully sponsored training for 6 months in residence leading to the UK City and Guilds Qualification. Cost is US$ 7,500 to train one person.



