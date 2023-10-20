Mother, son arrested for allegedly lynching farmer

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 20 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A 57-year-old woman, Akua Kesewaa, and her 26-year-old son, Emmanuel Aboagye, are currently under investigation by the Oda Police for their involvement in the lynching of a 56-year-old farmer in Akyem Manso, Eastern Region, Graphic.gh.com reports



According to Chief Superintendent Daniel Amoako, the Oda Municipal Police Commander, the incident took place around 12:30 p.m. on October 12, 2023.



Kesewaa had just returned home from a one-week observance of a deceased relative in Manso.



Upon her arrival, she got involved in a dispute between herself and a relative named Kwame Poakwa over water.



This seemingly innocuous water dispute escalated into a violent confrontation. Kesewaa, fueled by anger, initially attacked Poakwa with a club.



Subsequently, she called upon her son, Aboagye, to join her in assaulting the farmer.



Chief Superintendent Amoako stated that the mother and son duo relentlessly beat Poakwa with clubs until he fell unconscious. A witness to the incident, Michael Assuming, who was roused from sleep to intervene, also suffered multiple injuries during the altercation.



As a result of the severe beatings, Poakwa lost consciousness and was quickly rushed to the Oda Government Hospital by good samaritans. Tragically, the medical staff at the hospital declared him deceased upon his arrival.



Following the incident, Assuming filed a complaint with the Manso police, leading to the arrest of both Kesewaa and Aboagye. They are currently in police custody, awaiting the completion of the investigation.



Chief Superintendent Amoako indicated that the two suspects would be brought before the court once the investigation process is finalized. The body of the deceased has been placed in the mortuary at the Oda Government Hospital for postmortem examination and preservation.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/WA



