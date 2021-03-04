General News of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Mother serpent of corruption has done it again – NDC’s Yayra Koku reacts to Domelevo sacking

To Yayra Koku of the National Democratic Congress, the instruction from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the Auditor-General to surrender his post is not abnormal.



According to him, the latest move by the president is another example of his commitment to fighting anti-corruption campaigners and not corruption itself.



In the wisdom of Yayra Koku, the president has more than shown that his supposed commitment to fight graft is purely lip-service.



Borrowing the words of former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, the NDC communicator stated that “Clap for The Mother Serpent of Corruption. He just did it again.”



He added, “Akufo-Addo only came to fight anti-corruption crusaders. What is he hiding? Only time will tell, no wonder he is called 'The Mother Serpent Of Corruption',” he posted.



Yayra, like some Ghanaians, is unhappy that Domelevo has been told to leave office despite his determination to serve the country.



President Akufo-Addo per his statement shared the belief of the Audit Service Board that Domelevo crossed the 60 years mark last year and should be on retirement.



“The attention of the President of the Republic has been drawn to records and documents made available to the Office by the Audit Service, that indicate that your date of birth is 1 June 1960 and that in accordance with article 199(1) of the Constitution, your date of retirement as Auditor General was 1 June 2020.



"Based on this information, the President is of the view that you have formally left office. Mr Johnson Akuamoa-Asiedu will continue to act as Auditor-General until the President appoints a substantive Auditor General.



"The president thanks you for your service to the nation and wishes you the very best in your future endeavours.”











