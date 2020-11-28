General News of Saturday, 28 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mother serpent of corruption: Amidu’s new name for Akufo-Addo trends on social media

The picture is in circulation on social media

“Mother serpent of corruption” a phrase which until the late afternoon of Friday, November 27 was uncommon to some Ghanaians, has become the most used phrase on social media since Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu used it in his second address to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Amidu, a lawyer with admirable writing skills combined to perfection, the law language and the ‘normal English’ language, in which he slapped the tag of ‘mother of serpent corruption’ on Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Amidu said that he used to be a disciple of President Akufo-Addo but after working in his administration as the lead figure in the anti-corruption battle, he has come to the realization that the president is not as committed to the course as he perceived him to be.



Amidu said he was shocked that Nana Akufo-Addo whom he trusted as the ‘Moses of anti-corruption,’ turned out to be ‘the mother serpent of corruption.



“When I met the President on 23rd October 2020, I received the shock of my life when he demanded that I took no further action on the Agyapa royalties transaction anti-corruption assessment report for another week. That was when it was divinely revealed to me that the President whom I trusted so much for integrity only looked like the innocent flower of anti-corruption but he was really the mother corruption serpent under the innocent-looking flower," he added.



The ex-Special Prosecutor literally identified President Akufo-Addo and his Finance Minister as the brains behind the Agyapa deal which he discovered to be the greatest corruption plot in the history of the country.



“I can now say as a citizen of Ghana on the basis of the Agyapa Royalties Limited Transaction reports that the transaction was suspiciously conceived by the Minister of Finance and the Presidency and implemented to serve only a few persons within the NPP,” he said.



The use of the phrase by Amidu has resulted in its popularity on social media as Ghanaians and party supporters express divergent views on the matter.



Most of the posts have snakes with the president’s head on it to depict the image Martin Amidu intends to create with that description of the president.



Below are some comments





Rydee, confused npp supporters are joining the conclusion that NDC NPP are all corrupt.. Are they ok?? My question is, who is #MotherSerpentOfCorruption pic.twitter.com/ix5c2xdnRs — #YABRASO-TAIN MP (@Ruffcoins5) November 28, 2020

The amount of money Akufo-Addo has stolen from Ghana can build another country from scratch and that country will be glass nkoaaa. No jokes. #MotherSerpentOfCorruption #MotherSerpentOfCorruption pic.twitter.com/Q2wLmQgxaf — #YABRASO-TAIN MP (@Ruffcoins5) November 28, 2020

Akufo Addo, said he would protect the public purse, punish officials who dare engage in corruption, will avoid a government of family and friends. The reverse is what we see today . #MotherSerpentOfCorruption #MotherSerpentOfCorruption #MotherSerpentOfCorruption pic.twitter.com/92xJGzKYbu — #YABRASO-TAIN MP (@Ruffcoins5) November 28, 2020

Part time lawyer full time Serpent of Corruption. Good morning to #MotherSerpentOfCorruption in the garden of corruption. https://t.co/NKjCICNqXl — Che???????????????????????? (@CheEsquire) November 28, 2020

Learn from the #MotherSerpentOfCorruption ? Oh naa. We can't bleed the nation to favor only a few family and friends https://t.co/HO3ETKKrTi — Aga Pe???????? (@Kwakurafiki1) November 28, 2020

Secret evil activities to keep the Mother Serpent of Corruption in power. We shall see where those ballot papers will pass into the ballot boxes.#MotherSerpentOfCorruption #SaveGhana #MotherSerpentOfCorruption pic.twitter.com/e8LOLyCkW4 — #MotherSerpentOfCorruption #iTrustJM (@marcusadampah) November 28, 2020

#MotherSerpentOfCorruption

Martin Amidu Who Is A Devout Catholic Wrote Dat,He Was Head Over Heels In Love With Akuffo Addo In 2016,As He Believed Dat,He Was Honest n Ready 2 Fight Corruption,But After Working Closely With Him,Den God Revealed 2 HimThe True Colours Of Akuffo Addo pic.twitter.com/Su5JNAaLNd — Big Daddy Cee (@BigDaddyCee7) November 28, 2020

The writings were on the walls from day One when Akufo Addo stole speeches without creditting the owners. #MotherSerpentOfCorruption ?????????? — Abena Nsia Nyarko ???????????????? (@NsiaAvena) November 27, 2020

If @NAkufoAddo wins, then Ghanaians we’re very forgiving. But question is why couldn't we forgive Mahama if he was indeed Corrupt. @Bridget_Otoo legit question right? #MotherSerpentOfCorruption pic.twitter.com/KjbIOZAPk8 — Fairchild???? (@TheFairchild_) November 27, 2020

Even the 2016 election that he promised a lot see the numerous scandals under his watch, have you asked yourself how his next four yrs will be? Because he hasn't been able to tell us his next project if he wins. Is going to be chop chop nkoaaa.#JM#MotherSerpentOfCorruption pic.twitter.com/hLmoOcR3FY — #MysticMysterious???????? ???????? (@mystimysterious) November 27, 2020

