Source: thefinderonline.com

Mother of triplets appeal for financial support

The parents of the triplets are appealing for support of the general public

Madam Kosua Nyim, a 32-year-old farmer in Danando in the Cheriponi District of the North East Region is appealing for support after she delivered triplets (males) at the Cheriponi Government Hospital.



“My husband and I lost our farm produce during the conflict between the Konkomba and the Chocosi."



“My husband was recently discharged from the hospital two weeks ago after he was bitten by a snake,” she said.



He was given four vials of antisnake venom, which cost GH?1,400.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) paid for three vials, she said.



“I am pleading with the general public to help cater for these triplets. I have five children, but one passed away, leaving four. When I got pregnant again, I was not expecting to have triplets. Now my children are seven.”



Madam Kosua explained that she needs diapers, soap, baby food and clothes, and any other support.



In an interview with The Finder, Fatawu Iddrisu and Madam Philomena, a nurse and a midwife at the Cheriponi Government Hospital respectively, explained that Madam Kosua came to the hospital with Hb of 8.3gdl.



“We had to transfuse two units of blood into her before delivery. She delivered triplets successfully through the vagina. Mother and babies are doing well,” Mr Fatawu.



Madam Kosua Nyim and her husband, Nyim Najimpoan, can be reached on 0543182007 / 0201686170.

