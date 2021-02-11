General News of Thursday, 11 February 2021

Source: Atinka Online

Mother of new born twins cries for help

The situation of Mary Botwe can best be described as heartbreaking

A mother of newborn twins in Waterland, a suburb of Tema Newtown in the Tema region, is struggling to cater for her 4 day-old babies, who are enduring the bitter part of life in an almost collapsed wooden structure.



Mary Botwe who spoke to Atinka TV’s Philip Azu has no means to cater for the new baby girls in addition to their three older siblings.



The situation of Mary Botwe, whose husband is currently unemployed, can best be described as heartbreaking.



She stays with her family in a very dilapidated wooden structure which has its roof almost ripped off.



Aside from the smelly state of the room, both parents and children have to endure the heat produced by the patchy aluminium roofing sheet, since their lights have been cut off, due to their inability to pay their bills.



she recounted the pain she endured while giving birth to the twins alone in the makeshift shelter since she had no money to cater for hospital bills, a decision that nearly cost the lives of these adorable twins, who were attacked by a fever.



According to her, the husband who is currently out of work has done little to support the family but quickly added that some neighbours have been quite supportive.



Madam Sarah Amagashie, a neighbour, who has been of tremendous help to the Botwe’s since the delivery of their newborn babies, could not hide her pain of seeing her fellow woman and the babies go through such a worrying situation. She recounted how they had to solicit for baby clothes and panties for the newly born babies and that of their mother.



Meanwhile, Atinka Tv is urging the general public to come to the aid of Madam Mary Botwe and her family, with any kind of support to assist them.