Mother of hole-in-heart child appeals for more donation over failure to raise GH¢50,000

The mother of the 11-year-old hole in heart patient, Ferkaa Ahmed has re-echoed her plea for financial support from the public to enable the boy to undergo successful heart surgery.



The latest appeal by the mother follows the difficulty of the family to generate the full GH¢50,000, an equivalent of $9,000 needed for the total cost of surgery, anaesthesia, and intensive care.



According to the mother, Madam Yaa Meri, since the publication of her child’s predicament by Ghanaweb on November 17, 2020, they have received an amount of GH¢2, 976.42(Two thousand nine hundred and seventy-six cedis forty-two pesewas) as donation from the public.



Expressing her gratitude to the public for the show of love, she reveals they are still way off the target amount and has once again appealed to the public to continue donating to save her child.



Ghanaweb in November last year first published the story of Ferkaa Ahmed, a hole in a heart patient.



Doctors at the National Cardiothoracic Centre indicate that Ahmed has developed a condition known as Tetralogy of Fallout (TOF) and needs immediate medical attention.



You can support Ahmed Ferkaa via the MOMO details below.



MOMO details for donation:



Account Name: Mary Yaa



Account Number: 0555308967



