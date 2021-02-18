General News of Thursday, 18 February 2021

Mother of a year and half old girl needs GH¢2000 to help her walk

Hopes of a year and a half old Janet Korama being able to possibly walk is gradually fading due to her parents not being able to afford a GHC2,000 hospital bill.



The sad story of baby Richlove was brought to light by Oman Channel when her mother who has had to stop her petty trading business in order to seek the welfare of her daughter was interviewed by the YouTube channel.



“I realized two months after giving birth that her neck could not stand upright. So we went to Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital and we were referred to Korle-Bu for a test. When we brought the result back they, told us they couldn’t detect the problem. So now they’ve asked to go for a scan on her head to determine the problem and proffer treatment,” the mother of Riclove, a resident of Akuapem-Dawu said.



Asked what has caused the delay in going for the scan at Korle Bu, madam Afia whose husband is mason said they have not been able to raise GHC2,000 being requested by the hospital before their daughter can go through the scan.



“They said the scan will cost GHC2,000 and we are yet to be able to raise the amount. Because of that, we’ve been unable to go for the scan. She is a year and a half old but she can't sit let alone walk because of her condition,” she revealed.



The mother of four indicates that none of her children has suffered any form of disability and has thus appealed through Oman Channel for support in order to avert her fears of her little baby not ever being able to walk.



