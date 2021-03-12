General News of Friday, 12 March 2021

Source: 3 News

Mother of JHS graduate who ‘committed suicide’ in trauma

The lifeless body of Priscilla Anim-Adjei was found with a rope tied around her neck [File photo]

Mother of the 19-year-old JHS graduate who allegedly committed suicide at Nsenie, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, says she is traumatized and is yet to come to terms with her daughter’s death.



The lifeless body of Priscilla Anim-Adjei was found with a rope tied around her neck on Monday afternoon in what appears to be suicide.



Priscilla is said to have been worried about her inability to get placement in any senior high school after she had grade 45 in her BECE results.



Mother, Sister Afia, speaking on Akoma FM's morning show GhanAkoma indicated she has been hospitalized as her daughter’s death has really thrown her into intense pain and agony.



“I never anticipated my daughter Adwoa will commit suicide. She looked cheerful and bright during the early hours of that Monday. Little did I know that our interactions that morning was a goodbye message.”



The mother, who was full of tears as she recounted her last conversation with Adwoa, told host Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin that “the death of my daughter has really caused me and I am not sure I can return to normalcy”.



A mental health advocate, Akosua Tiana, who joined the discussion via phone, advised parents of the victim, particularly the mother, to urgently undergo psychological therapy and counseling to reintegrate them into the society.



“During such trial times, the mind wander and from the way the victim’s mother is behaving she is traumatized and must receive formal counseling to ensure she doesn’t harm herself.”



The victim’s body has since been deposited at the KNUST Hospital morgue as police continue the investigation to ascertain the root cause of her death.