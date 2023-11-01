You are here: HomeNews2023 11 01Article 1873289

Regional News of Wednesday, 1 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mother killed in car crash along with her 5-month-old baby

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

A file photo A file photo

Correspondence from Eastern Region

A mother and her 5-month-old son were killed in a car accident on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

The yet-to-be-identified woman and her baby boy were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The accident which occurred on the Ofoase-Ayirebi road in the Eastern Region around 7 pm, also left seven other passengers seriously injured.

GhanaWeb gathered that the accident occurred when a trailer with registration number; WR 7522 - C loaded with timber logs rammed into a Toyota mini van carrying some passengers.

The minivan belonging to Sower Chemicals Company with registration number; AS 5951 - 17, according to information gathered, had parked along the road to enable a female passenger to alight and relieve herself when the trailer ran into them.

The dead and injured were rushed to the Oda government hospital where the latter are receiving treatment.

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment