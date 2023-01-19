Mother hangs son, commits suicide

General News of Thursday, 19 January 2023

In the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region, in a community called Ajoa, a woman has hanged herself after hanging her child.



The tragedy happened in an uncompleted building in the community.



A group of labourers working on the property who saw the dead bodies hanging in the building earlier this morning, spoke to the host of Takoradi-based Connect FM on the Omanbapa morning show, Wednesday, January 18, 2023.



“We came to work in the building as labourers and saw the lifeless bodies of the lady and her son when we got there,” Nana Yaw, an eyewitness, said.



“She could be in her early 20s whilst her son would be around 4 years. We don’t know where they come from and we don’t know any of their family members. They are still there on the ropes,” he added.



From available images, the boy’s hands were tied in front of him and hanged by the neck. A couple of steps away, his young mother also hanged herself.



Assembly member for Ajoa is Robert James Yankey. He believes the deceased are not residents in the community.



“Information I have gathered is that residents around the community saw the young lady begging for money with her son yesterday around 4 p.m,” he revealed.



“Nobody saw them again until this morning when we saw them dead in the uncompleted building,” he added. “We do not know her in this community so we believe she came from somewhere else.”



