Mother denies son PRESEC Legon admission due to newfound anti-education beliefs

Kofi Asare, the Executive Director of Africa Education Watch, has raised concerns about a promising student named Evans who secured admission to PRESEC, Legon but is being denied education by his mother due to her newfound faith.



He explained that efforts by JHS teachers to persuade Evans' mother to enroll him have been unsuccessful.



According to him, social welfare in Tema is reportedly aware and engaged in the situation.



Asare in a Facebook post narrated, "A brilliant boy called Evans has been placed in Presec, Legon. He is apparently one of the best in his JHS at Tema."



"The mother will not enrol the boy because her new faith does not approve of education. Immediately you call to convince her, you receive a block," Asare shared, expressing frustration.



"I am in touch with her on my other lines and with my other voices and names," he added.



Kofi Asare disclosed his attempts to establish contact with the church leader of "God’s Kingdom at Last," the religious group the mother is associated with, proved futile.



"I hear she attends a church called ;God’s Kingdom at Last'. I saw a handsome young man as the leader on facebook. I am struggling to establish contact with the church leader.



"While I respect their faith, I believe I can have a conversation with the church leader and intercede for the boy. Someone here can also talk directly with the church leader for us.



He added, "It's been two weeks of persuasion. Let's hope it works. Compulsion through the law courts should be the last option. It can take forever to litigate on matters like this, as we want the boy in school early January, yet have no idea where he is being kept."



