Mother and son found dead in locked room at Buduburam

General News of Wednesday, 14 June 2023

A shocking incident unfolded at Buduburam as a 35-year-old mother and her son were discovered dead in their locked room.



According to reports by Accra-based UTV, the deceased woman, known popularly known as Mummie, had informed her neighbours that she would be attending a party at Liberian camp with her son on Sunday, June 11, 2023.



The neighbours confirmed seeing them the following morning, Monday, June 12, 2023, with both of them brushing their teeth.



However, after that encounter, they were not seen again.



Mummie, who worked as a hair stylist, would often visit her clients at their homes to provide services.



On noticing her absence, some of the customers who need the services visited her residence, hoping to find answers but the neighbours will say she might have been attending to other customers.



The report added the neighbours on Wednesday; June 14, noticed a swarm of houseflies around the window of Mummie's room and a strong odour around the same area, but they believed it was coming from a nearby woman selling beans.



However, it was when another customer repeatedly knocked at the door of Mummie and received no response that they decided to peek through the window.



To their horror, they discovered the lifeless bodies of Mummie and her son, with houseflies infesting the room.



The local police from the Liberian camp, the report added, were alerted, and attempted to enter the room to recover the bodies.



However, the town council raised concerns about potential infections and insisted that the room be disinfected before entry.



They requested that the family bear the cost of the necessary medical supplies for the disinfection process.



