Regional News of Thursday, 28 January 2021

Source: 3 News

Most students of Sekondi School for the Deaf not reported after reopening

Some students of School for the Deaf, Sekondi

Out of the 400 students of the School for the Deaf, Sekondi, only 40 have reported to school as at Thursday, January 28.



Sekondi School for the Deaf is a public basic school in the Western Regional capital, catering for pupils from nursery to the Junior High School level.



Attached to the school is also a vocational facility, where students who find it difficult to go through mainstream education are given special attention.



It is a very vibrant boarding school, the only special school for the deaf in the whole of the Region.



But speaking to host Paa Kwesi Simpson on the Omanbapa morning show on Connect FM on Thursday, January 28, Deputy Headmistress Joyce Ama Polley revealed that since government reopened schools on Monday, January 18 following the nine-month lockdown, only 10% of the students have reported.



She blames this on probable anxiety and fear of parents that their wards may not be safe from the pandemic.



“Only 40 students out of the 400 students enrolled in the school have so far reported and these are mainly in the Junior High School level. For the nursery to the primary level, they are about just four students and this is worrying,” she stated.



She assured parents of the needed protection at the school and called on them to bring the children to school.



“Parents should not be worried; we have everything in place to protect the children. They shouldn’t be overly anxious. We have the sickbay and security is also very tight. We are there for the children so they should just send the children to school so they do not miss out on their studies.”



She has also called on parents with deaf children to send them to school as they are given the needed education to excel in life.



“Many of our students have finished university education and are gainfully employed, so parents should not give up on their handicapped children. Send them to school, we are here to help them,” she added.