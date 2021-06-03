Most ‘influential’ women are lonely – Abayage

General News of Thursday, 3 June 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Former Upper East Regional Minister, Paulina Tangoba Abayage, says most women who are perceived by society as ‘strong’ are lonely.



According to the former minister, who separated from her ex-husband in 2006, social media has become her refuge in dealing with loneliness.



Speaking to Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr Chat Wednesday, the former diplomat said “Some of the influential women in our communities are most times very lonely. Immediately they get home loneliness creeps in. They always need attention and someone to talk to. They don’t get that because men are afraid to approach them”.



She added that “Most men are afraid to approach me because of my social status. I am always on social media whenever I feel lonely“.



On LGBT, she cautioned practitioners against showing off in public since the act is illegal in Ghana.



“I believe in our laws and constitution. Once the law says it’s no, it’s a no. The laws frown on this so it is illegal until the laws are changed.



“They are entitled to their human rights as well as their citizenry rights. They should be allowed to enjoy proper health care, movement and all the privileges because they are citizens and humans, they should not ask for these rights on the basis that they are Gays or Lesbians, they should be reminded that LGBT is illegal”.