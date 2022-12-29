Most devastating floods that caused the biggest havoc in 2022

General News of Thursday, 29 December 2022

It’s one of Ghana’s biggest problems – annual flooding, particularly in many parts of the capital; Accra.



Floods take over major parts of the country when the rains come in, usually in the latter part of the year; from mid-May towards September.



2022 wasn’t any different but this year, the floods went beyond the rains to the spillage of dams which had devastating effects on livelihoods.



In this piece, we take a look at some major floods that occurred this year and how they affected some Ghanaians.



Weija Floods:



Hundreds of houses in Weija, Tetegu, and the surrounding areas were flooded in October, 2022, leaving many residents displaced as a result of the spillage by the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) from the Weija Dam.



According to GWCL, the rainy situation in the Eastern Region during the period contributed to the rise of the water level in the Weija Dam.



Several properties including cars, home appliances, and monies were submerged in the water as a result of the floods.



Some residents had to move out of their homes to seek refuge in other places till the water receded days later before returning to their homes to count their losses.

Some lives were also reportedly lost.



Tidal waves hit Ketu, Ada; scores displaced, stranded:



It was probably one of the biggest floods this year. Tidal waves hit parts of the Volta and Greater Accra regions in April this year.



Homes were inundated with seawater in places like Agavedzi in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region as well as Aklabanya in the Ada West District of the Greater Accra Region, with scores of people being displaced by the waves.



The residents were forced out of their homes and rendered homeless while others salvaged some of their belongings onto portions of the main road while they waited for the water to recede.



Floods in Buipe after Bagre Dam spillage:



Thousands of residents of Buipe in the Central Gonja District of the Savanna Region were displaced by the excess water spilt from the Bagre dam.



More than 1,000 households were submerged with more than 1,000 residents being rendered homeless in the business hub of Buipe.



Madina floods kill two:



Two people reportedly died after a taxi submerged during a rainstorm in Madina, a suburb of the Greater Accra Region.



An eyewitness who spoke to GhanaWeb said that an hour of rain led to the roads and gutters around some parts of Madina, including the Ridco area, becoming heavily flooded, which resulted in the taxi being pushed into one of the big drains that stretch from Ridco to Dome.



According to the witness, the taxi, which had three passengers - a woman and her two children as well as the driver - was flashed by the flood water from Ridco to Madina Warehouse.



He said that a motor rider managed to rescue the mother and one of her children but could not help the driver and the other child.



Eastern Region floods kill 4, with 10 missing:



About 17 municipalities and 4 districts in the Eastern Region were affected by floods some communities in the Eastern Region after heavy downpours.



At least some 4 people were reported dead, and 10 missing by the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).



Eastern Regional Director NADMO, Kwame Appiah Kodua said the flood occurred because three rivers that run through the region, including the Birim River, the River Densu and the River Ayensu, overflowed their banks as a result of the heavy downpours.



The Member of Parliament (MP) for New Juaben North, Nana Adjei Boateng, on his part said that the floods were a result of the poor drainage system in the region and illegal mining activities, popularly called galamsey.



Kumasi floods kill 3:



Three bodies were found following flooding that occurred at the Ahenema Kokoben suburb of Kumasi on Monday night.



Three people went missing after nearly three hours of torrential rainfall hit the community. The victims were onboard a Kia Truck but jumped off as the flood pulled the truck to the wrong side of the road.



They were subsequently swept away by the heavy floods.



Cape Coast flood kills 3, including UCC Security officer:



Three persons were washed away by floods at Kwaprow a suburb of Cape Coast in the Central Region after heavy rains on May 30.



The deceased included two old women and a Security Officer working with the University of Cape Coast.



The two old women aged between 80 to 85 years were reportedly asleep in their houses situated along a narrow bridge that got flooded and the water submerged their homes.

Unfortunately, they couldn’t run away due to their health situation.



With respect to the University of Cape Coast Security Officer, the report says he was chasing his belongings which were being taken away by the flood but was swept away by the strong current of the water.



Many houses in Kwaprow Community were flooded leaving the residents with no option but to seek refuge at the chief’s palace.



Parts of Accra flooded:



Parts of the capital, Accra were flooded following rains that started immediately after the dawn of Tuesday, July 5, 2022.



Movement - human and vehicular - were seriously impacted in most areas per reports coming into GhanaWeb newsroom as well as in the videos posted on social media.



Some of the areas heavily impacted included:



a. Kaneshie First Light



b. Fiesta Royal Junction



c. Kwame Nkrumah Circle



d. Area around Ecobank Headquarters at Ridge



e. Accra - Nsawam road stretch



f. 37 - Tetteh Quarshie stretch



g. Spintex Road