Most controversial statements made by politicians in 2022

General News of Sunday, 25 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It is arguably inevitable to stay on the safe bench as a politician. One may make statements against their opponents or unintentionally make a comment which may provoke some reaction.



There was a list of these in the year 2022. Some quite interesting ones.

As we wrap up the year, GhanaWeb has compiled a list of such remarks that have got Ghanaians talking;



I will not resign; it’s like abandoning my children – Ofori-Atta:



This year was not necessarily good for the finance minister considering the economic status of the country, taxes that have largely been protested, and the country’s debt situation.



There have been calls for his resignation time and again, mostly over mismanagement allegations but an announcement that the country was heading for an IMF bailout appeared to have courted even more calls for his head.



A number of Ghanaians; CSOs and individuals alike called for the finance minister to give up his position for another more capable individual who perhaps will be able to turn around the fortunes of the country.



In response to these calls, Ken Ofori-Atta disagreed. His arguments were that a resignation, particularly at a time like that will suggest that he is turning his back on Ghanaians. He further likened the situation to a father who was giving up on his children because of circumstances beyond his control.



“It is almost like telling a father to resign from his children because he is changed his mind. There are times that decisions have to be made for the survival of a country and therefore if circumstances such as COVID or the Ukraine war occur which are not typical, it does change the environment, and sensible people will change their minds,” Ofori-Atta said.





ken ofori atta: how can a father leave his children in hard times.



you think governance is a matter of father and child, you’re appointed by the power the people have to the president. nobody is your child, if you display incompetence, you must resign. — BIIIG MVNNY (@mvnnyfrrevks) October 20, 2022

Telling me to resign is like telling a father to resign from his children because he changed his mind’.



- Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister at the NPP Delegates Conference.



Dis Ken Dude paaa, he figure sey, he be de father of de nation or something? — Quasi Abite (@abite222) July 16, 2022

The part that bore me is “ I have reluctantly extended the date”. Is Ghana for Ursula Owusu cos eii — MAMZE ???????? (@adjoahanson) July 31, 2022

Ursula Owusu stop talking like SHS Heard Mistress " I reluctantly agreed to extend the deadline " is arrogant talk who is she koraa #FixTheCountry — THE HEAD OF THE TABLE (@anaba_emmanuel9) August 2, 2022

I agree with you patriot @BruceJojo! Vodafone was my first choice until they started giving me poor quality service and I had to switch to MTN. Reluctantly like Ursula Owusu...???????????? — Sumaila Seidu Saaka (@sssaaka) August 4, 2022