Most Def Foundation to organise summer school for students with hearing impairment – Founder

Frank-Maria Andoh, founder of Most Def Foundation

Frank-Maria Andoh, the founder of Most Def Foundation, an NGO, says her foundation’s main objective is to organise the “Camp Most Def Summer School”, a programme that will help children with hearing impairment have a better future.



“Our aim is to use education as a tool for change in their lives. Our yearly summer camps and short courses will be geared towards exposing the students to a range of skills and building on their faith, confidence, and self-esteem,” Frank-Maria Andoh stated.



Frank-Maria Andoh indicated that she was inspired by Shaka Senghor, an ex-convict who was interviewed by Oprah Winfrey on how society wastes people.



“This gentleman by re-inventing himself is now a bestselling author and a fellow in one of the top universities in the United States as well as a radio host. I was very moved by how different his life could have gone and it made me think seriously about our deaf children, how many of them would and could fall by the side if we don’t intervene, step in, step up and hold their hands towards a better future,” she explained.



Frank-Maria Andoh indicated that all these will be achieved with partnership from corporations and organizations and “to push hard for the inclusion of our deaf community in the work force and in the arts.”



The Most Def Foundation is run by an Executive Committee as well as a vibrant Programmes Committee whose main objective is to roll out the “Camp Most Def Summer School” for deaf students.



The Most Def Foundation will also run short courses for those who have completed some form of formal education and are at home.

