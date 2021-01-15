General News of Friday, 15 January 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

‘Most American tech giants will collapse in 2021’ – Prophet Amoako-Atta

Prophet Francis Amoako-Atta, founder and leader, Lord’s Parliament Chapel

The founder and leader of the Lord’s Parliament Chapel, Prophet Francis Amoako-Atta has predicted that several technology giants in the United States of America will collapse in 2020 when Donald Trump finally leaves power.



According to him, this was revealed to him in a vision as part of the litany of unfortunate things that will befall the most the United States of America (USA) during the post-Trump presidency.



“All the tech giants are going to collapse, God is going to shake them because as the days of Noah…Trump will be more dangerous, more powerful after he exits power…,” he said on Angel 102.9 FM’s Anopa Bofo on Wednesday.



He further called on the House of Representative speaker, Nancy Pelosi to call on the leadership of the Democratic Party and Joe Biden, in particular, to do away with all the hatred against Trump and tread cautiously.



“Tell Nancy Pelosi that he is dealing with the most dangerous man on earth called Trump. He will be more dangerous to the US after he leaves power…they are lucky he has been banned from social media, otherwise, he would have turned America upside down, he will rule half while Biden also rule half…,” he added.



The man of God further charged all those interested in investing in stocks in America to do so before the beginning of March 2021 as according to him the stocks will come crashing after that.



“After Biden is sworn in, the stocks will shoot from January to February but crash in March-April...there will also be three levels of Tsunami in America – political, economic and spiritual. The last week to the swearing-in of Joe Biden is not good at all. It’s a year of contention and most of the tech giants are going to collapse particularly after Trump leaves power, mark my words…,” he predicted.



