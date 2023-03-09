Most Africans are poor because they fail to respect time, unlike the whites - Archbishop

Religion of Thursday, 9 March 2023

Source: Nana Peprah

The leader of Prince Hampel World Outreach, Archbishop Prince Harry Hampel, has admonished Ghanaians and Africans in general to make judicious use of their times.



According to the man of God, the reason why most Black Africans are poor is that, they fail to make good use of their time.



He stated that the difference between a White and a Black person is not the skin colour but the respect which the Whites have for time.



"When you tell a black man to meet you at a certain place at 12:00pm, he will leave his home at 12:00pm and will be late. However, when you give the same time to a white person, he will be there at that given time.



Archbishop Prince Hampel, who doubles as the Founder and Leader Liberty Global Christian Church, was speaking at a program dubbed; "Wisdom for Winning Conference" at Lancaster Hotel (formerly Golden Tulip Hotel) in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital on Monday, March 6 2022.



Speaking on the theme: "The Mind; Headquarters of Your Life", Archbishop Prince Hampel said, most Black African leaders have failed to develop due to their inability to use their minds positively.



"Most blacks particularly Africans have failed to use their minds positively, hence their inability to develop progressively. This problem started time immemorial and it is dwindling the economic conditions of most Africans nations". He added.



The man of God professed that he had been sent by God as a Prophet and a Bishop to change the mindsets of the black people.



He continued that one's poverty is not due to witches that follow him, but because of the way the person thinks, adding that "money is not in the pockets of man but in the mindset of man."



In a related development, the occasion which was also used to award the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of B. Kaakyire Agro Chemicals Limited, Dr. Badu Kaakyire for his great effort in propagating the kingdom of God through financing, saw many dignitaries such as chiefs present.



Archbishop Dr. Hampel eulogized the awardee for his commitment towards the growth of the church and his massive contribution towards the development of the society.



Part of the citation in honour of Dr. Badu Kaakyire read



"Let the elders that rule well be counted double honour, especially they who labour in the word and doctrine (1 Timothy 5:17).



We honour you this day for your great impact in the body of Christ for making a great mark of remembrance in your generation, this nation and even beyond.



You have fought a good fight, kept the faith and we know that surely you shall win the race and continue to receive the eternal crown that shall be bestowed on us by our Lord and master Jesus Christ. The entire board and President of Prince Hampel World Outreach presents this citation to you on this day Monday, 6th March, 2023 to say Ayekoo, thus well done".



After receiving the award, Dr. Badu Katakyire who had been filled with tears of joy, thanked the Prince Hampel World Outreach for the honour bestowed on him.

Dr. Badu Kaakyire pledged to support the kingdom business with his will and finances, and also contribute his quota to the development of the nation as courtesy demands.



Narrating his touching story on the difficulty he had to pass through in the beginning of his journey, Dr. Badu Katakyire admonished the youth not to rush to acquire wealth by foul means, but he said, they should work hard. According to him, God truly bless the labour of man to success and that should always be on the mind of people.



"Over rushing to acquire wealth through dubious means is not the best way. It's very unfortunate that this practice has been rampant amongst most youth of today and that's not good. I beseech them to take their time since God is ready to bless every hard worker," he added.



