Moshake accuses Kofi Adams of spreading Mahama propaganda at NDC Congress

A former Executive member of the Tema East Constituency branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Stephen Ashitey Adjei alias Moshake, has accused former President Mahama of hiding behind a former Organizer of the Party, Kofi- Adams, to lie about being the party’s financier.



In a write-up responding to Kofi Adams’ claim at the just ended national executives election of the NDC that the meals and transportation of all delegates was paid for by Mr. Mahama, Mr. Ashitey Adjei said the former President is only using Kofi Adams to campaign.



“Just recently, it was Sammy Gyamfi that he used to claim that he had donated almost GHC2 million to the party to organize its executive elections and used some to settle debt owed the Electoral Commission, and it was debunked.



“Now the claim is that he is sponsoring the transportation and feeding of delegates at the national executive elections and again this is a lie that he is riding his latest horse of lie, Kofi Adams, to tell,” Moshake wrote in the piece.



During the national executives election held at the Accra Sports stadium, Mr. Kofi Adams claimed in an address to the crowd that the feeding and the transportation of delegates has been paid for by Mr. Mahama.



For many, the claim by Kofi Adams was a disingenuous political point scoring by Mr. Mahama who will be contested for the 2024 presidential ticket of the NDC by former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor.



“And the claim was a flat out lie that flies in the face of commonsense and logic,” Moshake added.



He pointed out that the party has up to Ghc11 Million sitting in its accounts and does not need Mr. Mahama to give money before delegates can be fed and transported.



“We have about 31,000 branches across the country and the members of all of these branches pay dues. We also have external financiers who donate to the party and towards its causes. The question then is, how can we claim to be broke so that it has to take an individual to fund meals and transportation of delegates? It is not true.”



Moshake added that in addition to the 31,000 branches, the NDC also charges fees when persons interested in positions pick nomination forms for elections and pay filing fees.



He decried what he described as “deliberate attempts to force John Mahama on us as our next flagbearer and this is totally irresponsible and illegal.



“Some people have made their intentions of supporting Mr. Mahama clear. However, it remains a fact that Mr. Mahama is not the party leader and besides, other people have made their intentions clear about contesting for the 2024 ticket. This deliberate promotion of John Mahama over them with these spurious claims must stop because it is unfair and illegitimate,” Moshake added.

