General News of Saturday, 19 December 2020

Source: Starr FM

Moses Baafi Acheampong, the story of hope

Moses Baafi Acheampong was recently called to the Bar

Leadership and goodwill have for many centuries been the delicacy of the fortunate. They have been the birthmark of many individuals who when their communities needed them the most, have risen to the challenge and inspire hope of a greater tomorrow, possible through dedication and conscientious optimism.



Moses Baafi Acheampong Esq. is an epitome of hard work and dedication. Throughout his life, he has been a stubborn optimist believing that he can achieve anything he puts his mind to.



Moses, as affectionately called by his friends and colleagues comes from an affable Ghanaian home.



He had his secondary school education at the Mpraeso Senior High School in the Eastern Region from 2007. He graduated from Mpraeso in 2011 as one of its best students and moved on to the University of Ghana.



Moses’ journey in belief in one’s self was enhanced when he got admission to study Pharmacy at the University of Ghana. He continued with diligence at his studies and believed that he could effect change in the association for which he was a member of in the University. He runs and won as the Vice President of the Pharmacy School during his last years at the School. He contributed his quota in making the School better for all the students that were in then and those that were to come after. He graduated from the school in 2015 also as one of its best graduating students.



Moses’ drive for excellence was not shaken. He held high the hopes of the dreams he had for himself, believing that he can achieve them all, in so far as he puts his mind to it. He applied and got and got admission into the University of Ghana Law School after having performed his National Service duties as a Teaching Assistant at the Pharmacy School.



His post first degree Law (LLB) Studies begun in earnest in 2016 alongside his impending Professional Qualification Exams with the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana. He passed the Ghana Pharmacy Professional Qualification Exams in 2016 after he had begun his studies at the University of Ghana Law School. At this same exams, he won the prestigious award for the Best Student in The Law and Ethics for the same year.



His sleepless nights had finally paid off! Moses officially passed and became a member of the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana in 2017.



His studies at the University of Ghana Law School progresses steadily from then. He decided to again, contribute by serving the student population of the University. He run for the Students Representative Council (SRC) and became its Vice President from 2017 to 2018. During the entire academic year, he performed his role incredibly well earning the award for the Most Influential Student at the SRC Excellence Award for the year 2018.



He completed his studies at the University of Ghana and was admitted to the Ghana School of Law, Makola for the Professional Legal Studies in 2018.



He completed his professional legal education in 2020. The Professional Legal Studies Exams was written in August 2020 where he again won an award for his sterling understanding of the law. He was adjudged the Best Student in Law of Evidence when he, alongside others was called to the Bar in December 2020.



Moses Baafi Acheampong Esq. is now officially a member of the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana and a member of the Ghana Bar Association.



Moses’ achievement over the years is an attestation to his belief in dedication and conscientious optimism. He believes that in a continent filled with many obstacles in one’s path to progress, it is the ever-optimistic and bold ones that can eventually go past the obstacles.



He hopes that by sharing his life’s journey with colleague young men and women in Ghana and around the world, we will be encouraged and inspired to achieve more and become more.



He, however, cautions against indecisiveness in pursuing our goals. One must know what they wish to achieve, and that is the first step in growing and becoming the best of themselves.

