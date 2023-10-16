Moses Abor not selling lands for political gain - Ga Chief denies allegations

General News of Monday, 16 October 2023

Ga Chiefs have rallied to the defence of Moses Abor, an aspiring New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for the Ayawaso Central Constituency, dispelling allegations that he is involved in selling lands to further his political ambitions.



These claims had been made by purportedly disputed chiefs who accused Abor of contracting land guards and taking over lands in Kweiman, Damfa, and Amrahia.



In response to these allegations, the Ga Chiefs have come forward to refute the accusations, maintaining that Moses Abor's actions align with the values of their community. During a press conference held on Saturday, October 14, 2023, the Divisional Chief of Damfa, Nii Dzani Tsuru Afutu Brempong IV, expressed his strong support for Moses Abor.



Nii Dzani Tsuru Afutu Brempong IV emphasized that Moses Abor has a longstanding history of community involvement and has consistently advocated for the interests of the Damfa community in reclaiming their lands from the government. He commended Abor's deep commitment to the welfare and development of Damfa and its surroundings over the years.



Furthermore, Nii Afutu Brempong highlighted that they have not observed any wrongdoing or misuse of land for political gain by Abor.



"Let me state emphatically that Moses Abor is not involved in the sale of lands. First and foremost, Moses Abor is not encroaching on or selling our lands to champion his MP ambition. That claim is alien to us, and we challenge Nii Kweiman and Ashong Kojo to back those allegations with evidence," Nii Afutu Brempong IV declared during the press conference here in Accra.





