Mortuary workers suspend strike

General News of Thursday, 30 November 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana has suspended its nationwide strike which was set to begin today, Wednesday November 29, 2023.



The decision follows a meeting with the National Labour Commission earlier today.



According to the Association, it is awaiting a meeting on next week Tuesday to settle on timelines for payment of allowance arrears.



The General Secretary of the Association, Richard Kofi Jordan in an interview with GHOne News said his group was not ready to litigate further and called for timelines for payment commitment indicated by the government.



‘The Commission actually took our plea and what they have ruled is that we are meeting here next week Tuesday to give timelines and everything will be settled. Currently our members are not on strike, we have told them to wait. For now we have suspended the strike… I have seen letters or instructions, that is enough for me now. Of cause we are looking for resolution. So if Controller has called and said bring data and let me pay, that’s okay. The most important thing is to present the data, if they don’t do it, then we have a case.”



The Association in a statement dated November 20, 2023 in announcing their intended strike said the action has been necessitated by failure of government to address grievances put forward by the workers.



The group argued that government has paid lip service to its concerns and it will not be cowed into submission.