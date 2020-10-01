General News of Thursday, 1 October 2020

Mortuary workers call off strike

The workers believe their grievances will be addressed

The Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana (MOWAG) have rescinded their decision to embark on a strike after a meeting with the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations.



The group earlier said it was going embark on a strike on October, 1, 2020 in protest of what they believe to be unfair working conditions which have not been addressed by the Ministry of Health.



“Having become tired of its inactions and being aware that the government appears to be nowhere near taking a serious look at the grievances of the MOWAG, pursuant to resolving same problems, the MOWAG, under article 159 of the Labour Law (Act 651) has now initiated this industrial strike action till its demands are met.”



But in a joint statement signed the Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour Awuah and Richard Kofi Jordan who is the General Secretary of MOWAG, the group has called off the strike after assurances that their grievances were going to be addressed.



The mortuary workers have decided to continue working while the Ministry of Health and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) deliberate with their leaders on the demands they are making.



Below are the terms as spelt out in the statement



Fair Wages and Salaries Commission should collaborate with MOWAG to resolve the issue of salaries and allowances taking into consideration the risks and uniqueness of their job.



That Mortuary attendant in health facilities with recorded cases of COVID-19 deaths should be considered as part of the front-line staff and hence benefits from any benefit that it goes with.



That the Ministry of Health should expedite action on and complete the issuance of appointment letters to eligible mortuary workers.



That the Ministry of Health should ensure the provision of adequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to Mortuary workers in all health facilities at all times. Those PPEs should not only be limited to those of COVID-19 pandemic but also their routine job assignments.



That MOWAG should liaise with the Labor Department to resolve matters relating to the issuance of a Collective Bargaining Certificate to MOWAG.



That all the decisions reached should be implemented within a month.



That a meeting would be convened among the stakeholders including MOWAG on or before October 27, 2020, to bring finality to the discussions.



That, MOWAG has agreed to call off their intended strike.





