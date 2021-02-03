General News of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Source: My News GH

Mortuary workers blow more alarm on government over false coronavirus death rates

Mortuary Workers are accusing government for massaging figures of COVID-19 related death

Government has been accused of massaging figures of COVID-19 related deaths according to the leadership of the Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana (MOWAG) who have added more facts to their claim.



As a result, families of deceased persons are being entreated to stop bathing dead bodies home as well as trying as much as possible to stay away from such bodies before they also contract the novel Coronavirus.



According to the leadership of Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana (MOWAG), the number of people who die in their various houses of COVID-19 without knowing the cause is more than the deaths being recorded by the government.



“People have died without knowing it was COVID-19. They are brought to mortuaries for preservation and their fluid will get into contact with other dead bodies. Families come for their bodies of persons who didn’t die of COVID-19 and bath them for interment. Because the family didn’t know that the dead body they are bathing came into contact with Covid-19 body, they also get COVID-19 “, General Secretary of MOWAG Richard Kofi Jordan revealed.



Speaking on Kumasi-based local radio station monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the General Secretary accused the government of massaging the figures of COVID-19 related deaths in Ghana.



“We the mortuary attendants work closely with the doctors and we know the number of people who are brought into the morgues as a result of Covid-19, so we want to tell the public that the Covid-19 is real and so many people are dying contrary to what we have been told.”, Richard Kofi Jordan



To this end, he appealed to the public to adhere to the laid down COVID-19 protocols to fight the communal spread of the virus.