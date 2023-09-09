Morocco earthquake: Death toll hits 632 as recovery efforts continue

General News of Saturday, 9 September 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
What has happened:
The United States Geological Survey on late Friday evening (September 8) reported a strong earthquake of magnitude 6.8 has struck central Morocco.
At the time of filing this report, the country's interior ministry had confirmed the death of 296 people with over 150 others injured.
Updated figures showed that the toll had doubled, hitting 632 according to multiple news sources.
The epicentre was in the High Atlas Mountains, 71km (44 miles) south-west of Marrakesh, at a depth of 18.5km, the US Geological Survey said.
The quake struck at 23:11 local time (22:11 GMT). There was a 4.9 aftershock 19 minutes later.
People died in Marrakesh and several areas to the south, the ministry said.
"According to a provisional report, the earthquake killed 296 people in the provinces and municipalities of al-Haouz, Marrakesh, Ouarzazate, Azilal, Chichaoua and Taroudant," the statement said, adding that 153 people were injured and hospitalised.
Unverified video clips on X (formerly Twitter) show damaged buildings, other buildings shaking and rubble-strewn streets. People are seen fleeing in alarm and some walking through clouds of dust.
Some buildings in Marrakesh's old city have collapsed, one resident told the Reuters news agency. Several clips on X show buildings crashing down, but the BBC has not identified where they were.
First world leader to react:
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first leader to commiserate with Morocco putting out a tweet offering condolences and support.
His tweet read: "Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Morocco. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the people of Morocco. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones.
"May the injured recover at the earliest. India is ready to offer all possible assistance to Morocco in this difficult time."
Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Morocco. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the people of Morocco. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. India is ready to offer all possible assistance to…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 9, 2023
As of now /— Aleph א (@no_itsmyturn) September 9, 2023
296 dead and 153 wounded due to the earthquake#Morroco #moroccoearthquake pic.twitter.com/VUDDIJN0hP
#المغرب #مراكش #الداربيضاء #فاس #Morocco #fes #casablanca #Marrakesh #زلزال #earthquake ❗️❗️❗️???????? Major magnitude 6.9 earthquake - 75 km southwest of Marrakech, Marrakesh-Safi, Morocco,#fas #deprem#Morocco #earthquake #morocoearthquake #strongearthquake #marrakesh #marrakech pic.twitter.com/WQEybrwMQ3— DepremCloud7 (@DepremCloud7) September 8, 2023
BREAKING:— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 8, 2023
Major 6.9 earthquake in Morocco.
This video shows panic erupting at a nightclub as the ground suddenly starts shaking. pic.twitter.com/Wo97KAFfTc
Earthquake in Morroco ???? pic.twitter.com/UunnhDVYg5— Obayed Hussain (@obayedhussain) September 8, 2023
Un cri de détresse nous parvient depuis un village du sud de Marrakech.— Mookie (@MookieBarbu) September 9, 2023
Partagez largement cette vidéo pour faire entendre leur appel.
Maroc ???????????? pic.twitter.com/xyB6jDfKRT