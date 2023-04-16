Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi ‘speaks’ for first time since viral ‘divorce’ story

General News of Sunday, 16 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Moroccan international Achraf Hakimi has spoken for the first time since viral reports during the week that he was engaged in a divorce proceeding with his wife Hiba Abouk.



The player shared football-related photos on his social media handles, Facebook and Twitter, with the caption “What a win tonight!”



It was related to his club side, Paris-Saint Germain’s Ligue 1 victory over FC Les in a 3 – 12 victory at the Parc Des Princes in the French capital, Paris.



Reactions on Twitter especially have been of people hailing him for outwitting his wife supposedly by putting his properties in the name of his mother as the viral divorce report suggests.



Till date, there is a back and forth about whether or not indeed there is any truth to the divorce narrative especially as trusted news sites have yet to report it, not even the UK tabloids like the UK Daily Mail.



The still yet-to-be-confirmed viral story



The divorce case of the PSG defender and his wife has been in the public domain since the player was accused of rape by a 24-year-old lady in France.



According to multiple reports, Hiba Abouk filed for divorce and demanded half of Achraf Hakimi's properties in March 2023.



However, according to unconfirmed reports on social media, Hiba Abouk was informed by the Court that her millionaire husband owns nothing because all his properties have been registered in his mother's name.



This means that Hakimi has no money, property, cars, houses, or jewelry, and even the utensils he has in his house are not in his name.



Social media users have heavily praised the former Real Madrid defender because they believe that if not for his smartness, he would have lost half of his properties.



Many also said that Achraf Hakimi's unorthodox style will become the blueprint for men who seek to evade such situations during divorce proceedings.



