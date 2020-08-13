Politics of Thursday, 13 August 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Mornah, Atik, Pratt and Baako now political charlatans - Ernesto Yeboah

Leader of Economic Fighters League, Ernesto Yeboah

Commander-in-chief of pressure group the Economic Fighters League, Ernesto Yeboah has suggested on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM that personalities such as Bernard Mornah, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, Atik Mohammed, and Kwaku Baako have been reduced to political charlatans due to the way we practice our politics in Ghana.



In his view, these individuals are no longer engaging in the politics of conviction because of their quest for survival.



Speaking on Frontline Thursday morning, the activist stated that the personalities he mentioned belong to the other opposition parties i.e PNC and CPP but now support the two major parties NDC and NPP because without that they cannot survive.



Ernesto Yeboah said “Bernard Mornah, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, Atik Mohammed, and Kweku Baako have been reduced to charlatans. If they don’t do that they can not survive.”



He is also advocating for proportional representation in Ghana’s democracy to help cure the current approach of our governance.



He said the alternative of voting the two major parties into office has also contributed to our problems.



Although he agreed Ghana has performed well in maintaining peaceful elections and transitions, he said we failed to transform lives, reduce unemployment, poverty, and ensure economic independence.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.