MoringaConnect advocate for equal education with scholarship scheme

Regional News of Friday, 24 November 2023

Source: Abass Iddrisu, Contributor

MoringaConnect Company Limited, a Moringa producer and processor in New - Longoro near Kintampo in the Bono East Region, has pledged its support to quality education and community impact as it is the bedrock for development and transformation in the society and meeting the sustainable development goals.



Speaking at the third scholarship award ceremony for children of the members of the farmer group in the host communities held at New-Longoro Senior High School, the Manager of the Nucleus farm, Abass Iddrisu who spoke on behalf of the Director of Farming and Impact explained that the education of the host communities would grow the socioeconomic and human capital of the communities and for development.



He said the scholarship award is in line with Sustainable Development Goal 4 which aimed at ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and providing life-long opportunity for all.



"The foundation today is for the betterment of the communities tomorrow as we would provide the support to raise the next future leaders through the scholarship award".



“At MoringaConnect, we realised the significance of quality education and we have made every effort with the support of our cherished customers to provide the scholarship to deserving students every year and we need your support to continue”, he emphasized.



He entreated parents to support their children by providing all other basic needs to help their children achieve their educational goals.



John Manu, a community elder at New - Longoro advised the awardees to be of good behaviour in their various institutions and study hard to obtain the full benefit of this educational sponsorship.



“You are the future leaders of our community, so make good use of this opportunity for your own future”, he said.



Parents present at the ceremony expressed their joy and appreciation to the

MoringaConnect family and their cherished customers for offering them support.



While receiving her scholarship award, Augustina Nieweso, a student of the University of Cape Coast and beneficiary expressed her happiness about the opportunity and thanked management for the award as she saw herself getting closer to her dream.