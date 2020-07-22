General News of Wednesday, 22 July 2020

More than 95% of Ghanaians have heard COVID-19 messages - Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah says more than 95 percent of Ghanaians have heard about the COVID-19 messages, but 20 percent of them do not believe the existence of the virus.



He said even with the 95 percent who have heard the message, not all of them were complying with the safety and preventive protocols.



Mr Oppong Nkrumah, who made this known in Accra on Tuesday, at a media briefing on the COVID-19 update, urged the non-state actors including the media, civil society organizations, and religious leaders to join the campaign to ensure that everybody complied with the preventive etiquettes.



"Citizens should help in calling out those who are not complying to do so, this should be a collective effort...And as the President said, we should be Citizens and not Spectators, and so if you see your colleagues not wearing the nose masks, you should tell him or her to wear it," the Minister emphasised.



Mr Oppong Nkrumah urged the local authorities and the security agencies across the country, to intensify the enforcement of the COVID-19 safety protocols to prevent further spread of the virus.



Meanwhile, Ghana has recorded 25,331 recoveries and discharges of COVID-19, representing 87. 4 percent of the cumulative cases recorded in the country since March 12.



There are, however, 3,505 active cases with a cumulative figure of 28,988.



The age range of the majority of the infected persons is between 20 and 49 years.



There are 25 severe cases, eight are critically ill and four on ventilators whilst the death toll remains at 153.





