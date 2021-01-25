Regional News of Monday, 25 January 2021

Source: GNA

More than 69 percent of refuse in Central Region uncollected

69.8% of 1,303 metric tons of solid waste uncollected

About 69.8 percent of 1,303 metric tons of solid waste generated in the Central Region is left uncollected, Mr William Freeman Goku, the Regional Environmental Officer revealed.



He said only 30.2 percent representing about 2,756metre tons (5,512m3) of the refuse were collected every week to the final disposal.



The Region is estimated to have a population of 2,605,492 with an average waste production of 0.5kg per capita, per day constituting 2,606m3 volume.



Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Goku said it was sad that the uncollected refuse found their way into unauthorized places to further denigrate the already degraded environment.



He blamed the situation on the negative attitudes of people towards sanitation and inadequate resource allocation for sanitation, monitoring health and hygiene standards, investigation and enforcing health and hygiene legislation.



Other challenges are difficulties with refuse container sitting, frequent breakdown of vehicles and attitudinal dilemma of Ghanaians resulting in indiscriminate waste disposal and the consequence thereof.



The Regional Environmental Officer reiterated their sustained efforts to ensure that landlords provided toilet facilities in their properties to rid the region of filth.



The decision was prompted by the increased indiscriminate open defecation committed by some residents which is having a negative effect on the health of the citizenry.



This he said would be done through intensive education and sensitisation on sanitation issues with support from partners.



He called on government and other stakeholders to support the move as tackling sanitation situation was a shared responsibility.